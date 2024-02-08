This Month's Box Office Favorites

February 3rd

9pm FOUR WEDDINGS AND A FUNERAL (1994) Comedy/Romance - starring Hugh Grant and Andie MacDowell.

APT

A lovable Englishman, Charles, and his group of friends seem to be unlucky in love. When Charles meets a beautiful American named Carrie at a wedding, he thinks his luck may have changed. But, after one magical night, Carrie returns to the States, ending what might have been. As Charles and Carrie's paths continue to cross -- over a handful of nuptials and one funeral -- he comes to believe they are meant to be together, even if their timing always seems to be off.

February 10

9pm LOVE STORY (1970) PG Drama/Romance starring Ryan O'Neal and Ali MacGraw.

A young couple crosses social barriers to marry, only to be faced with the unexpected tragedy of the girl's sudden illness. Winner of an Academy Award for Best Music/Original Score, it is also nominated for 5 Academy Awards including Best Picture.



February 17

9pm SHANE – (1953) Drama/Western starring Alan Ladd, Van Heflin and Jean Arthur.

A weary gunfighter in 1880s Wyoming begins to envision a quieter life after befriending a homestead family with a young son who idolizes him, but a smoldering range war forces him to act.