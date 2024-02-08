This Month's Box Office Favorites
Grab your popcorn, your partner or pal and cozy up with WLRN's Saturday night line-up of feel good movies.
February 3rd
9pm FOUR WEDDINGS AND A FUNERAL (1994) Comedy/Romance - starring Hugh Grant and Andie MacDowell.
A lovable Englishman, Charles, and his group of friends seem to be unlucky in love. When Charles meets a beautiful American named Carrie at a wedding, he thinks his luck may have changed. But, after one magical night, Carrie returns to the States, ending what might have been. As Charles and Carrie's paths continue to cross -- over a handful of nuptials and one funeral -- he comes to believe they are meant to be together, even if their timing always seems to be off.
February 10
9pm LOVE STORY (1970) PG Drama/Romance starring Ryan O'Neal and Ali MacGraw.
A young couple crosses social barriers to marry, only to be faced with the unexpected tragedy of the girl's sudden illness. Winner of an Academy Award for Best Music/Original Score, it is also nominated for 5 Academy Awards including Best Picture.
February 17
9pm SHANE – (1953) Drama/Western starring Alan Ladd, Van Heflin and Jean Arthur.
A weary gunfighter in 1880s Wyoming begins to envision a quieter life after befriending a homestead family with a young son who idolizes him, but a smoldering range war forces him to act.