An Epic Western About A Bad Guy With A Good Heart

9pm Saturday SHANE – (1953) Drama/Western

A weary gunfighter in 1880s Wyoming begins to envision a quieter life after befriending a homestead family with a young son who idolizes him, but a smoldering range war forces him to act.

Shane on WLRN's Saturday Night Movie

Shane (Alan Ladd), a gunfighter with a mysterious past, arrives in a small Wyoming hamlet hoping to discreetly settle down as a farmhand. A drifter, he takes on the job of a farmhand by rancher Joe Starrett's (Van Heflin) who is homesteading with his wife, Marian (Jean Arthur), and their young son, Joey (Brandon de Wilde). Shane is drawn into a battle between the townsfolk and ruthless cattle baron Rufus Ryker (Emile Meyer).

Shane starring (R-L) Alan Ladd, Van Heflin, Jean Arthur and Brandon de Wilde.

Though the valley’s settlers have claimed their land legally under the Homestead Acts, Ryker, has hired various rogues and henchmen to harass them and force them out of the valley. Shane's growing attraction to Starrett's wife, Marian (Jean Arthur), and his fondness for their son Joey (Brandon de Wilde), who idolizes Shane, force him to realize that he must put a stop to Ryker's plan.



Ranked by the American Film Institute among the top ten Westerns in the history of the art form, SHANE (1953) also appeared on both AFI’s lists of the greatest American films of all time.

WATCH WLRN ANYWHERE AT ANY TIME WITH THE PBS VIDEO APP.

Stream your favorite PBS shows, create the perfect watchlist, watch the WLRN live stream and so much more. Plus, WLRN TV members can access an extended on-demand library of incredible programming with WLRN Passport, available through the PBS Video App. Download the PBS Video App for free now!