A Superstar Comes Home For A Magical Concert Performance

6pm Wednesday BARBRA STREISAND: BACK TO BROOKLYN - Performance

Join the legendary superstar for a magical concert and her first public performances in her hometown borough in October 2012. Backed by a 60-piece orchestra, the performance includes nine songs that Barbra had never performed on stage, and features special guest’s trumpeter Chris Botti, Italian singing group Il Volo, and Streisand’s son, actor-director Jason Gould.

PBS



Barbra Streisand is an American singer, actress, songwriter, film and television producer, and director. With a career spanning over six decades, she has achieved success in multiple fields of entertainment and is among the few performers awarded an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony.





WATCH WLRN ANYWHERE AT ANY TIME WITH THE PBS VIDEO APP.

Stream your favorite PBS shows, create the perfect watchlist, watch the WLRN live stream and so much more. Plus, WLRN TV members can access an extended on-demand library of incredible programming with WLRN Passport, available through the PBS Video App. Download the PBS Video App for free now!