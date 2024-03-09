Going Toe to Toe with Dance Rivals In A Ballroom Brawl

9pm Tuesday MIDSOMER MURDERS – Crime Drama

When a former ballroom-dance champion is found dead with tulle stuffed in her mouth after the opening gala of the Paramount Dance Extravaganza, Detectives Barnaby and Winter go toe-to-toe with rival dancers, jealous partners, and suspicious corporate sponsors.

MIDSOMER MURDERS 2101

THE POINT OF BALANCE

Midsomer's 'Paramount Dance Extravaganza' dance contest is being hosted by the Wilder Biorobotics Institute. After the first night of the competition, a professional dancer who was not in the competition is found dead under suspicious circumstances. DCI Barnaby and DS Winter begin their investigation, but it's not long before the brother of the victim is also found dead, being struck on the head by a remotely controlled robotic arm. The investigators focus on the wealthy Wilder family and discover the usual deceptions, secrets, and betrayals before they find the killer.

