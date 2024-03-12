Mysteries and Murder Are All In The Fisher Family

9pm Friday MISS FISHER’S MODERN MURDER MYSTERIES – Crime Drama

Miss Fisher's niece, Peregrine Fisher, sets out to investigate her famous aunt's disappearance. As a natural rule-breaker, Peregrine is determined to go to extreme lengths to find her.

Set in Melbourne in the mid-1960s, Ms Fisher's Modern Murder Mysteries revolves around the personal and professional life of Peregrine Fisher, daughter of Phryne’s half-sister Annabelle (a result of an affair that Phryne’s father had), who inherits a fortune when the famous aunt she never knew goes missing over the highlands of New Guinea. Peregrine sets out to become a world-class private detective in her own right, guided by a group of exceptional women in The Adventuresses' Club, of which her aunt was also a member.

JUST MURDERED - Peregrine Fisher arrives in Melbourne to collect her inheritance from her aunt, Phryne Fisher, who has not been seen since her plane crashed in the jungles of Papua New Guinea a year ago. Wanting to be part of the same Adventuresses' Club as her aunt, Peregrine decides to follow in Phryne's footsteps and solve the murder of a model found dead at a bridal fashion show.

