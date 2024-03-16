A Touching Drama About First Love

9pm Saturday MAN IN THE MOON (1991) PG-13 Drama Romance

A coming of age story set in the south of the U.S. when Elvis was King.

The Man in the Moon on WLRN's Saturday Night Movie

Rural Louisiana, summer of 1957, Elvis is King. At 14, Dani is coming of age. Her older sister is beautiful, smart, and off to Duke in the fall; her mom's pregnant with number four (Dad wants a son), and Dad's pretty strict. Life gets sweeter when 17-year-old Court Foster, his widowed mom, and two little brothers move into the vacant farm next door.

APT Reese Witherspoon, Jason London and Emily Warfield star in the 1991 drama "The Man In The Moon"

Court likes Dani's high spirits and direct way, and though he has adult responsibilities on the farm, they go off swimming sometimes. The waters of adolescence are deeper than Dani realizes as hers and Court's feelings get jumbled. Then a heart-breaking accident throws wrenching surprises at Dani, and she must come to terms with new emotions.

