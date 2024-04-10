Diplomatic Skills Are Put to The Test In This New Thriller

10pm Friday DIPLOMAT Political Thriller

When the body of a British man is found in the Barcelona marina, British Consul Laura Simmonds supports a grieving father's search for answers, while under pressure from new boss Sam.

Diplomat - a new thriller coming to WLRN

The series opens on the unexplained death of a young British barman working around Barcelona’s notorious marina. While Laura supports the boy’s angry father, neither the Spanish police nor the Foreign Office are keen to pursue a murder inquiry. As Laura and Alba uncover the events surrounding the barman’s death, they discover links not only to organized crime, but also to the British security services. Laura’s quest for justice places her in real jeopardy, as she threatens to expose secrets that the British and Spanish will go to any lengths to keep hidden.

