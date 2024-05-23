A Quirky Cleric with a Divine Gift For Solving Murders

8pm Saturday FATHER BROWN Crime Drama

The Man in The Tree - When Lady Felicia finds a stripped and injured man stuck up a tree, Sid is implicated as the perpetrator. Can Father Brown prove his innocence, or has Sid gone too far this time?

Father Brown 104

9pm Saturday THE ARTIST (2011) Rated PG-13 Drama Romance

An egomaniacal film star develops a relationship with a young dancer against the backdrop of Hollywood's silent era.

The Artist

