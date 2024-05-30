Enjoy A Once-In-A-Lifetime Gathering of 70s Soul Legends
In 70's Soul Superstars, Patti LaBelle hosts an all-star lineup of Motown, rhythm and blues, soul and disco artists including the Commodores, Sister Sledge and Heatwave.
6:30pm Saturday 70s SOUL SUPERSTARS Performance
This once-in-a-lifetime gathering with the legends of 1970s Motown, R&B and soul artists — all original performers, sing their greatest “jammin’ oldies” hits.
Soul diva Patti LaBelle hosts the historic reunion of more than 18 classic recording artists of the decade, including the Commodores, original lead Eugene Record reuniting with the Chi-Lites, the Stylistics, Yvonne Elliman, Heatwave, the Trammps, the Emotions and the Manhattans.
“My Music” Executive Producer T.J. Lubinsky spent two years searching out the whereabouts of the original stars who made the original hit records for the television special, finding Yvonne (“If I Can’t Have You,” “I Don’t Know How to Love Him”) Elliman retired in Hawaii and convincing her to perform again in public for the first time in 27 years. From flying George (“Rock Your Baby”) McCrae in from the Netherlands, to recording the Stylistics (“You Make Me Feel Brand New,” “Betcha by Golly Wow”) on location in Waymouth, England — the producer searched the world over to bring the original voices respect, honor and exposure on national television.
70s SOUL SUPERSTARS features:
Lady Marmalade — Patti LaBelle
Disco Inferno — Earl Young’s Trammps
Always and Forever — Heatwave
Over the Rainbow — Patti LaBelle
Rock Your Baby — George McCrae
Right Back Where We Started From — Maxine Nightingale
Shining Star — Manhattans
Betcha by Golly, Wow/You Are Everything — Stylistics
You Make Me Feel Brand New — Stylistics
Ain’t No Stoppin’ Us Now — McFadden & Whitehead
If You Don’t Know Me by Now — Harold Melvin’s Blue Notes
Natural High — Bloodstone
