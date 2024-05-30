Enjoy A Once-In-A-Lifetime Gathering of 70s Soul Legends

6:30pm Saturday 70s SOUL SUPERSTARS Performance

This once-in-a-lifetime gathering with the legends of 1970s Motown, R&B and soul artists — all original performers, sing their greatest “jammin’ oldies” hits.

Soul diva Patti LaBelle hosts the historic reunion of more than 18 classic recording artists of the decade, including the Commodores, original lead Eugene Record reuniting with the Chi-Lites, the Stylistics, Yvonne Elliman, Heatwave, the Trammps, the Emotions and the Manhattans.

70's Soul Superstars

“My Music” Executive Producer T.J. Lubinsky spent two years searching out the whereabouts of the original stars who made the original hit records for the television special, finding Yvonne (“If I Can’t Have You,” “I Don’t Know How to Love Him”) Elliman retired in Hawaii and convincing her to perform again in public for the first time in 27 years. From flying George (“Rock Your Baby”) McCrae in from the Netherlands, to recording the Stylistics (“You Make Me Feel Brand New,” “Betcha by Golly Wow”) on location in Waymouth, England — the producer searched the world over to bring the original voices respect, honor and exposure on national television.

70s SOUL SUPERSTARS features:

Lady Marmalade — Patti LaBelle

Disco Inferno — Earl Young’s Trammps

Always and Forever — Heatwave

Over the Rainbow — Patti LaBelle

Rock Your Baby — George McCrae

Right Back Where We Started From — Maxine Nightingale

Shining Star — Manhattans

Betcha by Golly, Wow/You Are Everything — Stylistics

You Make Me Feel Brand New — Stylistics

Ain’t No Stoppin’ Us Now — McFadden & Whitehead

If You Don’t Know Me by Now — Harold Melvin’s Blue Notes

Natural High — Bloodstone

WATCH WLRN ANYWHERE AT ANY TIME WITH THE PBS VIDEO APP.

Stream your favorite PBS shows, create the perfect watchlist, watch the WLRN live stream and so much more. Plus, WLRN TV members can access an extended on-demand library of incredible programming with WLRN Passport, available through the PBS Video App. Download the PBS Video App for free now!