Embark on a Journey to See How Science and Nature Define our Future

9pm Sunday DYNAMIC PLANET – Documentary

Dynamic Planet, a series filmed over three years, travels to the most extreme places on all seven continents to explore the work and lives of extraordinary people and animals on the front lines of climate change. Highlighting what is under threat but also how the natural world is adapting in surprising ways, the series reveals how science, nature, and Indigenous knowledge can prepare us for the future. The series features stunning cinematography of wildlife in some of the most remote places on Earth.

PBS

With the Earth heating twice as fast as it was four decades ago, the implications for our planet and everything living on it are ominous. As temperatures rise, icecaps and glaciers melt, oceans warm, forests burn, and weather patterns change, leaving the world as we know it under threat.

In the premier episode, ICE, an extraordinary team of global experts journey from the frozen polar oceans of Antarctica and the Arctic to the vast plateaus and soaring peaks of the Himalayas, documenting how melting icescapes are changing human and animal life. Researchers get up close to seals and humpback whales to understand how nature is adapting.

