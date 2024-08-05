Going Out with a Bang!

8pm Wednesday THE TRAGICALLY HIP: A National Celebration - Performance

Witness the emotionally charged farewell concert of the beloved Canadian rock band The Tragically Hip.

A National Celebration was the final show of the Tragically Hip's Man Machine Poem Tour recorded on August 20th, 2016, at the K-Rock Centre in their hometown of Kingston Ontario.

The Tragically Hip: A National Celebration

In recent years, few rock bands have become so prominent a part of the culture of Canada than The Tragically Hip. Sadly, that band's time is likely coming to an end with lead singer and composer, Gord Downie, revealing that he was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer. Now, the band has returned to its hometown of Kingston, Ontario at the conclusion of its final concert tour to have one last grand public performance. Together, The Hip rock out while going out with their greatest hits as Canada enjoys their artistry one last time.

APT Gord Downie performs during the Tragically Hip's farewell concert

Gord Downie, a singer-songwriter and activist, was regarded as an inspirational and influential figure in Canadian music history. He was the Tragically Hip's singer and lyricist from the band's inception in 1984 until his death in 2017.



