Finding common ground among outlaws

THE OUTLAWS Comedy Crime Thriller

Despite their best efforts, seven bickering Bristol lawbreakers completing community service together end up in trouble.

OUTLAWS 102

To stay alive, the outlaws consider an unlikely- and dangerous - way of making money. Meanwhile, two familiar detectives turn their attention to a certain London kingpin.

In flashback, we see which crimes and misdemeanors landed Greg and Gabby in Community Payback, while in the present-day Gabby wrestles with her demons.

Christian begs the local drug lord to uphold his side of their bargain and stay away from his sister, while Rani attempts to mentor Esme for her new friend Christian.

Frank sets about surpassing the expectations of his weary daughter and grandson, with a little help from a new friend. The Outlaws engage in bonding exercises led by Gabby, then hijacked by Diane. And harmony is punctured when three of the group discover a bag of cash stashed in the community center’s ceiling.

