A plot to kill the beloved super sleuth Hercule Poirot

9pm Friday AGATHA AND THE MIDNIGHT MURDERS – Crime Drama

Discover the writer's plan to sell a manuscript that kills off detective Hercule Poirot.

Agatha and the Midnight Murders Series

Christie is having trouble collecting the American royalties on her published works. In a bid to make a private cash sale of a manuscript, therefore, she decides to kill off her most famous character, Hercule Poirot. She hires a low-life man to accompany her as a bodyguard for a cut of the price. The action takes place in a hotel where Christie expects to complete the transaction. Christie and her bodyguard encounter the prospective buyers and a varied group of hotel guests. The suspense builds as a series of murders takes place in the hotel.

