Get Ready to Rock! Experience The Magic of Fleetwood Mac

8:30pm Sunday FLEETWOOD MAC: The Dance - Performance

Fleetwood Mac Reunites in "The Dance"

In 1997, the iconic lineup of Fleetwood Mac reunited after a decade apart, resulting in the captivating live concert film "Fleetwood Mac: The Dance". This special performance, recorded at Warner Brothers Studios in Burbank, California, celebrates the 20th anniversary of their groundbreaking album "Rumours".

Fleetwood Mac: The Dance

A fiery performance of “Gold Dust Woman” coupled with touching eye contact between Stevie Nicks and Lindsay Buckingham during “Landslide” make this show more than just a live concert – it is a display of the love, betrayal, and complex relationship dynamics that have now become synonymous with the band’s name.

Nela Preston / APT

Fleetwood Mac is a British-American rock band formed in London in 1967. Originally founded by guitarist Peter Green, drummer Mick Fleetwood, and bassist John McVie, the band experienced several lineup changes before achieving mainstream success with the addition of Christine McVie, Stevie Nicks, and Lindsey Buckingham in the mid-1970s. This lineup released the acclaimed album "Rumours" in 1977, which became one of the best-selling albums of all time. Known for their unique blend of rock, pop, and blues, as well as their tumultuous inter-band relationships, Fleetwood Mac has earned their spot as one of the most influential bands in music history.

