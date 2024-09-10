A Street Smart and Unapologetic Detective

BINGE ALL FOUR SEASONS OF THIS MYSTERTY SERIES NOW!

The Dutch detective and his team face high-profile cases in this fast-paced police procedural that explores Amsterdam's cultural contrasts.

Van der Valk follows a street smart and unapologetic Dutch detective as he navigates the lively and enigmatic city of Amsterdam, solving mysterious crimes using astute human observation and inspired detection.

Amsterdam—city of bikes, boats, and bodies. At least, that’s the way steely-eyed cop Piet Van der Valk sees his murder-infested beat. The Dutch detective and his team face high-profile cases in this fast-paced police procedural that explores Amsterdam’s cultural contrasts.

The show explores the city's vibrant culture and dark underbelly, as Van der Valk uses his sharp instincts and keen observational skills to unravel complex cases. If you're a fan of crime dramas with a unique setting and a strong lead character, Van der Valk might be the show for you!

SEASON 4 begins September 15, 2024

Mystery fans and arm chair crime solvers, get ready for the all-new fourth season of Van der Valk.



The wait is over! Piet Van der Valk and his trusted team are back in Amsterdam, tackling new, thrilling cases and personal challenges. In addition to solving murder cases, Van der Valk has to deal with a romance from his past resurfacing as well as find a way to make one of his beloved team members confront their own mortality. Can their team—rather, their found family—survive what life throws at them next?

Check out Van der Valk on WLRN Passport and binge watch all 4 seasons, so you won't miss a clue.

