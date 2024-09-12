The Final Heist - The Con to End all Cons

10pm Monday THE OUTLAWS – Crime Thriller Comedy

The outlaws find their time running out and the net closing in on them. They face a stark choice - die apart or survive together?

OUTLAWS 106

In the season finale of The Outlaws, the group faces a difficult decision: risk everything for one last con or die apart. The outlaws must work together to pull off the ultimate heist while being watched by the public and the police.

The episode starts with a flashback of Christian's past, showing how he ended up joining the Brook Hill gang. The group then comes up with a plan to find Christian, while Diane goes against Mr. Wild's instructions to look for him. As the group searches for Christian, they face their personal struggles and lies. They eventually find Christian, but the police arrive, and he gets taken into custody. The season ends with the group standing together, united in their quest to help Ben and prove his innocence. They get an additional 100 hours of community service, but this time they're happy to take it.



