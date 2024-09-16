Immerse yourself in an Agatha Christie mystery

8pm AGATHA CHRISTIE’S MARPLE – Crime Drama

Miss Marple investigates the connection between two mysterious deaths.

The Body in the Library - Dolly Bantry calls upon her old friend Miss Marple when the strangled corpse of an unknown blonde girl is found in the library of her home, Gossington Hall.

Agatha Christie's Marple

The episode begins with the discovery of a young woman's corpse in the library of Gossington Hall, the home of Jane Marple's friend Dolly Bantry. The victim is identified as Ruby Keane, a dancer at the Majestic Hotel in Danemouth. Ruby was a favorite of millionaire Conway Jefferson, who wanted to adopt her. As Miss Marple investigates, she uncovers a complex web of relationships and motives among the suspects, including Jefferson's family members, hotel employees, and Ruby's acquaintances.

