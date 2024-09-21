Explore the life and complex legacy of Lyndon B. Johnson

10pm AMERICAN EXPERIENCE: LBJ - Documentary

Lyndon B. Johnson, the 36th President of the United States, left an indelible mark on American history. This documentary explores his life, from his childhood to his presidency and ultimately, his death.

Part 1 – Beautiful Texas

We delve into the life of Lyndon Baines Johnson, his rise from obscurity to the pinnacle of power.

Sworn in after the assassination of JFK, Lyndon Johnson pushed progressive programs like the Civil Rights Act through Congress and won a term as president before the Vietnam War eroded his support. President Johnson's visions of a Great Society were swallowed up in the quagmire of Vietnam: the unpopular and costly war eroded his political base and left him an exile within his own White House.

Lyndon Baines Johnson was one of the most astute, effective, and perplexing politicians in modern American history. An "accidental" president but a master legislator, he was determined to "out-Kennedy the Kennedys" by pushing through historic social legislation on a scale that rivaled FDR's New Deal. A Southerner who championed civil rights, LBJ put into motion many of the programs that would continue to shape American life throughout the 1960s and 1970s, a package of reforms known as the "Great Society." But as his authority was undermined by an increasingly unpopular commitment of U.S. forces to Vietnam, his presidency began to unravel. Opposition to the war spurred protest movements and a youthful counterculture. In 1968 he stunned the nation by announcing he would not seek reelection. A larger-than-life figure in his day, LBJ is appreciated for his vast domestic accomplishments, but his presidency continues to be overshadowed by his failure to end the war in Vietnam

