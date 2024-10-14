A Fashionable Affair

Binge16 episodes of the romantic drama filled with fashion, love, and secrets

In Spanish with English subtitles.

Velvet

In the golden age of haute couture, Galerias Velvet is the epitome of luxury shopping, a destination everyone aspires to experience. Alberto, heir to the Velvet fashion empire, returns home for his father's latest collection, unveiling a world of opulence and glamour within the majestic Art Deco palace.

However, beneath the surface, family secrets and forbidden love threaten to upend the empire. At the heart of the story is a poignant love affair between a talented but humble seamstress and Alberto, the young heir destined to inherit the Velvet legacy.

Defying conventions and social expectations, the star-crossed lovers dare to follow their hearts, navigating the complexities of their forbidden passion.

Stream Velvet on WLRN Passport and binge watch all 16 episodes.