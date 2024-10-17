Reality TV Unveiled

9pm Saturday THE TRUMAN SHOW (1998) PG Psychological drama starring Jim Carrey and Ed Harris.

A man who is unaware he is living his entire life on a giant soundstage that it is being filmed and broadcast as a reality television show, which has a huge international following.

The Truman Show on WLRN"s Saturday Night Movie

Every second of every day, from the moment he was born, Truman Burbank has been the unwitting star of THE TRUMAN SHOW. The picture-perfect town of Seahaven, which he calls home, is actually a gigantic soundstage. Truman's friends, family and everyone he meets are actors. He lives every moment under the unblinking gaze of thousands of hidden TV cameras. But discovering the truth is only the beginning. He still must reckon with the god-like powers behind the scenes of the most popular and longest-running documentary-soap opera in history.



