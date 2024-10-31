Roxie and Velma, Chicago’s Deadly Divas

9pm Saturday CHICAGO (2002) PG-13

Musical Drama starring Renée Zellweger; Catherine Zeta-Jones; Richard Gere; John C. Reilly; and Queen Latifah.

Chicago is in the film adaptation of the hit musical about a couple of women who willfully achieve celebrity status through sensational murder trials.

Chicago

Nightclub sensation Velma (Catherine Zeta-Jones) murders her philandering husband, and Chicago's slickest lawyer, Billy Flynn (Richard Gere), is set to defend her. But when Roxie (Renée Zellweger) also winds up in prison, Billy takes on her case as well -- turning her into a media circus of headlines. Neither woman will be outdone in their fight against each other and the public for fame and celebrity.

