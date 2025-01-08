Behind The Pages – The Story of Max Perkins, Editor to the Legends

8pm Thursday GENIUS (2016) PG-13 - A biographical drama starring Colin Firth, Jude Law, and Nicole Kidman. Renowned editor Maxwell Perkins (Colin Firth) develops a friendship with author Thomas Wolfe (Jude Law) while working on the writer's manuscripts.

In 1929, struggling writer Thomas Wolfe meets Max Perkins, editor at Scribner's. Defying expectations, Perkins accepts Wolfe's novel, "Look Homeward, Angel," but demands significant cuts. As Wolfe's career soars, their friendship and collaboration are tested by Wolfe's resentment towards Perkins, who he feels owes his success to.

