Catch the drama behind-the-scenes of the soap opera world

9pm Saturday SOAPDISH (1991) PG-13 Comedy

Starring Sally Field, Kevin Kline, and Cathy Moriarty

A soap opera star is threatened by a ruthless co-star, arrogant producer, and a blast from the past.

Celeste Talbert (Sally Field) is the star of the long-running soap opera The Sun Also Sets. With the show's ratings down, Celeste's ruthlessly ambitious co-star, Montana Moorehead (Cathy Moriarty), and the show's arrogant producer, David Seton Barnes (Robert Downey Jr.), plot to aggravate her into leaving the show by bringing back her old flame, Jeffrey Anderson (Kevin Kline), and hiring her beautiful young niece, Lori Craven (Elisabeth Shue).

