Exploring The Queen of Crime

9pm Tuesday AGATHA CHRISTIE: LUCY WORSLEY ON THE MYSTERY QUEEN – Documentary

Historian Lucy Worsley explores the enigma of Agatha Christie. Over three episodes, she applies her powers of investigation to the Queen of Crime. Lucy turns detective to uncover a complex woman whose life and work reflects the upheavals of the 20th century. Lucy learns how Christie developed a talent for murder and became the Queen of Crime.

