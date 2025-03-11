Enjoy a Spectacular Fusion of Music and Dance

8pm Thursday BENISE – 25 YEARS OF PASSION! – Performance

Celebrate 25 years with the Prince of Spanish Guitar as he performs beloved fan favorites from his Emmy Award-winning stage shows.

Benise: 25 Years of Passion!

Go on the road with the guitarist to Spain, Paris, Egypt, India, Italy and more as classical guitar meets classic rock, with unique twists to The Eagles’ “Hotel California,” AC/DC’s Thunderstruck and Led Zeppelin’s Kashmir.

Through intimate conversations with Benise, 25 YEARS OF PASSION! reveals the cultural and personal influences that have shaped the man and the musician.

