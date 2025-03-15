Lost Leads and Forgotten Truths

8pm Monday AGATHA CHRISTIE’S POIROT – Crime Drama

ELEPHANTS CAN REMEMBER - Ariadne Oliver teams up with Hercule Poirot to unravel a decade-old mystery surrounding the deaths of Celia Ravenscroft's parents. As they dig deeper, they uncover a web of unreliable memories, sinister threats, and a surprising connection to Poirot's own investigation of another case.

Agatha Christie's Poirot

Ariadne Oliver wishes to unravel the mystery behind the deaths of her goddaughter Celia’s parents, who were found shot on their estate ten years prior. Mrs. Oliver tries to incite Hercule Poirot to help her, but as he is busy with another case, she settles on playing the part of the amateur sleuth herself – after all, though a decade has passed since the tragedy, human memory is nearly as strong as that of elephants.



However, the memories of the people Ariadne interviews are not as reliable as she has hoped, and soon the investigation takes a sinister turn. When Poirot realizes that his investigation is inextricably linked with Mrs. Oliver's, the two join forces.





