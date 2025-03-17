Poirot brings down a secret society

8pm Tuesday AGATHA CHRISTIE’S POIROT – Crime Drama

THE BIG FOUR - As the threat of world war looms large, Poirot seeks the help of friends both old and new when he is pitted against a dangerous group of dissidents responsible for a series of violent murders.

POIROT 1302 The Big Four

When a Russian chess grandmaster dies mysteriously during an international tournament, Hercule Poirot is drawn into the case which involves the so-called Peace Party and its leaders Madame Olivier and Abe Ryland. Poirot investigates with his old friends Hastings, Japp and Lemon, helped by a reporter and a minor actress, but the quartet must fight a dangerous battle with the Big Four, a powerful and ruthless secret society.

