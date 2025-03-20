Mistaken Identity Carried to Extremes

9pm Saturday THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST (2002) PG - A comedy depicting the tangled affairs of two young men about town who lead double lives to evade unwanted social obligations.

The Importance of Being Earnest on WLRN's Saturday Night Movie

Mistaken identity carried to lovely, ludicrous extremes. This crisp adaptation of Oscar Wilde's classic comedy stars Colin Firth (The Turn of the Screw) as an English dandy who pretends to be his own brother, Earnest. Enter his best friend, played by Rupert Everett (My Best Friend's Wedding), who's also being Earnest for effect. Embellish the elegant country estate with two saucy not to mention confused young ladies and Dame Judi Dench as formidable Lady Bracknell. The results: a fluffy soufflé of wit and Wildean wisdom.

