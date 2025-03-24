Trapped in the Alps, Poirot Pursues An Art Thief

8pm Tuesday AGATHA CHRISTIE’S POIROT – Crime Drama

The Labours of Hercules - Hercule Poirot sets a trap for a cunning art thief, but a snowbound Swiss hotel holds a web of unexpected mysteries.

POIROT 1304 The Labours of Hercules



Hercule Poirot picks up on the trail of the ingenious art thief and with the assistance of the Metropolitan Police, he devises a trap for him: a painting by the thief's favorite artist will be displayed on the debutante ball for the young Lucinda Le Mesurier. Alas, the Swiss hotel becomes snowbound and not even Poirot can foresee the array of seemingly insoluble mysteries that are about to come.



WATCH WLRN ANYWHERE AT ANY TIME WITH THE PBS VIDEO APP.

Stream your favorite PBS shows, create the perfect watchlist, watch the WLRN live stream and so much more. Plus, WLRN TV members can access an extended on-demand library of incredible programming with WLRN Passport, available through the PBS Video App. Download the PBS Video App for free now!