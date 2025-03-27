A haunting tale of love, loss, and redemption

9pm Saturday THE LOVELY BONES – (2009) PG-13 Fantasy/Thriller

A teenage girl who is murdered, watches from heaven as her family and friends struggle to move on with their lives.

From beyond the grave, 14-year-old Susie Salmon watches over her family, still reeling from her brutal murder by a neighbor in 1970s Pennsylvania. As she observes their lives from a realm between Heaven and Earth, Susie must navigate her own desire for revenge against her killer, while yearning for her family to heal and seeking a way to guide them to the truth about her final resting place.

