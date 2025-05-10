Solving a mystery that takes step back in time
Mike and Kristin investigate the murder of a historic village curator, but when Mike's health issues force him to step aside, Kristin must take the lead.
8pm Monday THE BROKENWOOD MYSTERIES - Crime Drama
STONE COLD DEAD - Mike and Kristin investigate the death of the curator of Brokenwood's Historic village, Charity Highmore-Browne, in an episode that takes us back in time.
Curator of Brokenwood's Historic village, Charity Highmore-Browne falls dead as she is pierced through the heart with an arrow. Investigation reveals there are other mysteries surrounding Charity, such as the disappearance of her husband years earlier, which points to the possibility of a serial killer. The pressure is on as Mike is forced to step aside due to a medical issue and Kristin must take the lead.
