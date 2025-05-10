Solving a mystery that takes step back in time

8pm Monday THE BROKENWOOD MYSTERIES - Crime Drama

STONE COLD DEAD - Mike and Kristin investigate the death of the curator of Brokenwood's Historic village, Charity Highmore-Browne, in an episode that takes us back in time.

Brokenwood Mysteries - Stone Cold Dead

Curator of Brokenwood's Historic village, Charity Highmore-Browne falls dead as she is pierced through the heart with an arrow. Investigation reveals there are other mysteries surrounding Charity, such as the disappearance of her husband years earlier, which points to the possibility of a serial killer. The pressure is on as Mike is forced to step aside due to a medical issue and Kristin must take the lead.

WATCH WLRN ANYWHERE AT ANY TIME WITH THE PBS VIDEO APP.