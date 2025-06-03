Rick Steves teaches us the essentials for smart travel

8pm Wednesday RICK STEVES EXPERIENCING EUROPE - Travel

With Europe as your classroom, Rick will teach you the essential skills for smart, smooth travel.

Rick Steves' Experiencing Europe

Join Rick Steves, as he shares lessons from a lifetime of European travel so you can learn from his experiences and travel smoother. In this entertaining, information-packed hour, with Europe as your classroom, you’ll learn the essential skills for smart travel from itinerary planning to venturing off the beaten path. Get Rick’s tips on packing light, escaping crowds, avoiding scams and pickpockets; and maximizing your cultural and culinary experiences.



