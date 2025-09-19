Get ready for a vibrant celebration!

Discover the diversity that unites us. Tune in to PBS and join the celebration!

From September 15 to October 15, dive into the rich diversity of Hispanic and Latina/e/o/x experiences and cultures through our curated collection of programs and documentaries. With 62 million Hispanic individuals calling the US home, our programming showcases the vibrant stories and voices of people from a vast geography spanning the Southwestern US to the southern tip of South America.

Below is a list of Hispanic Heritage Month 2025 programming. Watch anywhere, anytime on the free PBS Video App and PBS KIDS and celebrate the cultures, traditions, and stories of these vibrant communities across our country.

NEW PROGRAMS

WALTER PRESENTS “Velvet” (Season 2) *NEW*

Thursdays, September 18 – December 18, 9:00 p.m. ET

When Alberto returns to Madrid from his honeymoon with Cristina, he is shocked to find that his brother-in-law, Enrique, is now in control of Galería’s Velvet. Starring Paula Echevarría (“The Commissioner”) and Miguel Ángel Silvestre (“Sense 8,” “Money Heist”). From Walter Presents, in Spanish with English subtitles.

SACRED PLANET (Spanish closed captions) *NEW*

Wednesdays, September 10 – October 1, 10:00 p.m. ET

Examine the impact of climate change on sacred places around the world with journalist Gulnaz Khan. Meet faith leaders drawing on ancient wisdom and spiritual resilience to confront the crisis with hope and action in this powerful four-part series.

38th HISPANIC HERITAGE AWARDS*NEW*

Friday, September 26, 9:00 p.m. ET

Celebrate the recipients of the 38th annual Hispanic Heritage Awards. The evening includes performances and appearances by some of the country's most celebrated Hispanic artists and visionaries. This historic program, created by the White House to commemorate the establishment of Hispanic Heritage Month in America, is among the highest honors by Latinos for Latinos and supported by 40 national Hispanic-serving institutions. This year's honorees include Cheech Marin, Felix Contreras, Rauw Alejandro, Gloria Trevi and more.



VOCES “Omara – Cuba’s Legendary Diva” *NEW*

Friday, September 26, 10:00 p.m. ET This portrait of the beloved Cuban singer Omara Portuondo explores her extraordinary life, from the stages of Havana’s famed nightclubs to her worldwide fame as part of the legendary Buena Vista Social Club. Following her as she performs for passionate fans from Cuba to New York to Tokyo, the film is a heartfelt celebration of an indomitable woman who has been a driving force in Afro-Cuban music for over half a century and, now in her nineties, shows no signs of slowing down.

INSIGHTFUL DOCUMENTARIES

BECOMING FRIDO KAHLO

Explore the life of celebrated artist Frida Kahlo in a three-part docuseries. See the major personal and political events of her life, including her stormy and devoted relationship with artist Diego Rivera, whom she married not once but twice.

VOCES “American Historia: The Untold History of Latinos”

Join actor John Leguizamo on a quest to uncover Latino and Latina heroes and their often-overlooked contributions, delving into both well-known and lesser-known stories of Latino history, from the grand Ancient Empires to the present.

AMERICAN MASTERS “Orozco: Man of Fire” (Spanish Language Version)

Often thought of as the other Mexican muralist beside his more flamboyant compatriot Diego Rivera, Orozco was a leader of the Mexican Renaissance. His bold, dynamic frescoes had a profound impact on American painters and inspired Franklin D. Roosevelt to put artists to work during the Great Depression. His most famous U.S. murals — The Table of Universal Brotherhood, The Epic of American Civilization and Prometheus — still convey their power in New York, New Hampshire and California. An iconoclastic personality, Orozco survived the loss of his left hand and destruction of more than half his early work by border agents. His travels back and forth across the U.S.-Mexico border evoke the larger Mexican migrant-immigrant experience and have provocative parallels to present times.

AMERICAN MASTERS “Julia Alvarez: A Life Reimagined”

Explore the life and career of Julia Alvarez, one of the most influential Latina writers of her generation. Since bursting onto the American literary scene in 1991 with her autobiographical novel, “How the Garcia Girls Lost Their Accents,” the widely acclaimed book that sold 250,000 copies, followed by “In the Time of the Butterflies” (1994), which raised global awareness about three sisters assassinated by Dominican dictator Rafael Trujillo, Alvarez has blazed a trail for Latina authors to break into the literary mainstream. As one of the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful writers, Alvarez’s work spans multiple genres and audiences, including three books of nonfiction, three collections of poetry, 11 books for children and young adults, and seven literary novels.

AMERICAN MASTERS “A Song for Cesar”

Trace the life and legacy of labor activist Cesar Chavez. Through interviews with Maya Angelou, Joan Baez, Carlos Santana and more, see how music and the arts were instrumental to the success of the farmworkers’ movement Chavez helped found.

PERCEPTIVE BIOGRAPHICAL HISTORY

FINDING YOUR ROOTS "Mexican Roots"

Henry Louis Gates, Jr. and guests Mario Lopez and Melissa Villaseñor look at the Mexican-American experience as seen through the lens of two families.

FINDING YOUR ROOTS 'Latin Roots'

Henry Louis Gates, Jr. traces the family trees of musician Rubén Blades and journalist Natalie Morales—interweaving stories from across Latin America. Along the way, both guests learn secrets that their ancestors tried hard to conceal.

FINDING YOUR ROOTS “Family Recipes”

Henry Louis Gates, Jr. explores the ancestry of celebrity chefs José Andrés and Sean Sherman, traveling from small-town Spain to Native American lands in the Dakotas to reveal his guests’ hidden connections to history—and to food.

WHAT'S NEW ON PBS KIDS

ALMA’S WAY *NEW*September 29

Created by Sonia Manzano, ALMA’S WAY focuses on critical thinking, self-awareness, responsible decision-making, and empathy. The series is aimed at viewers ages 4-6 and follows 6-year-old Alma Rivera, a proud, confident Puerto Rican girl who lives in the Bronx with her family, friends, and community. It showcases Latino cultures through music, food, and language. The new episodes follow Alma as she learns that everyone has their own preferences for how they like to be greeted, encourages her friends to try new snacks, and helps Junior get comfortable with their new “kid sitter.” Episodes are available in both English and Spanish.



ROSIE’S RULES (Season 2) *NEW*

Rosie Fuentes is an inquisitive and hilarious 5-year-old Mexican-American girl living in suburban Texas who is just beginning to learn about the world beyond her family walls. In this series for kids ages 3-6, Rosie’s endless curiosity sets the stage for her ongoing pursuits to learn more about her family, her community, and beyond. As Rosie figures things out, the answers become “Rosie’s Rules.” Some of Rosie’s astute discoveries from season 2 include, “playing pretend can help you understand what something will be like” for when her brother, Iggy, is nervous about going to the doctor, and “being different ages means you’re able to do different things,” for when Rosie tries to make a movie with her siblings. Episodes are available in both English and Spanish.

Viewers can also watch seasonal favorites from ARTHUR, WORK IT OUT WOMBATS!, XAVIER RIDDLE AND THE SECRET MUSEUM, LET’S GO LUNA, and more.

HUMAN INTEREST SHORT STORIES

PBS Voices is a channel from PBS Digital Studios dedicated to documenting our shared human journey, and helping us understand each other a little bit better. In a time where so much divides us, we want to explore what unites us. Our roots, our communities. The food we eat. The work we do, the people we love, and the traditions that make us who we are.

