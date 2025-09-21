Capturing the heart and spirit of small Florida towns

9pm Tuesday OUR VANISHING AMERICANA FLORIDA - Travel Documentary/Culture

A nostalgic journey through the main streets of nearly 30 small Florida towns.

WEDU

Our Vanishing Americana: Florida captures the spirit of Florida’s Main Streets through nearly 30 short stories from across the state. The film reflects a time when small-town institutions—like general stores, barber shops, and local theaters—were at the heart of daily life and community connections. While some of these places still remain, many have disappeared, leaving behind only memories and remnants of a bygone era. Photographer Mike Lassiter documents these communities and interviews the people who keep these stories alive.



