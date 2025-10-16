Get ready for an alien invasion in this classic thriller
An alien invasion replaces humans' bodies and minds, causing hysteria and panic.
9pm Saturday INVASION OF THE BODY SNATCHER - Sci-Fi Thriller 1956
In Santa Mira, California, Dr. Miles Bennell discovers a sinister force: loved ones are being replaced by emotionless duplicates.
In Santa Mira, California, Dr. Miles Bennell (Kevin McCarthy) is baffled when all his patients come to him with the same complaint: their loved ones seem to have been replaced by emotionless impostors. Despite others' dismissive denials, Dr. Bennell, his former girlfriend Becky (Dana Wynter) and his friend Jack (King Donovan) soon discover that the patients' suspicions are true: an alien species of human duplicates, grown from plant-like pods, is taking over the small town.
