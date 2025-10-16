Get ready for an alien invasion in this classic thriller

9pm Saturday INVASION OF THE BODY SNATCHER - Sci-Fi Thriller 1956

In Santa Mira, California, Dr. Miles Bennell discovers a sinister force: loved ones are being replaced by emotionless duplicates.

Invasion of the Body Snatchers on WLRN's Saturday Night Movie

In Santa Mira, California, Dr. Miles Bennell (Kevin McCarthy) is baffled when all his patients come to him with the same complaint: their loved ones seem to have been replaced by emotionless impostors. Despite others' dismissive denials, Dr. Bennell, his former girlfriend Becky (Dana Wynter) and his friend Jack (King Donovan) soon discover that the patients' suspicions are true: an alien species of human duplicates, grown from plant-like pods, is taking over the small town.

