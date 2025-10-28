A Mother's Quest
A kind hearted woman teams with a journalist to find the son she was forced to give up for adoption 50 years ago.
9pm Saturday PHILOMENA - Drama PG-13
A world-weary political journalist picks up the story of a woman's search for her son, who was taken away from her decades ago after she became pregnant and was forced to live in a convent.
A young Irish teenager named Philomena becomes pregnant out of wedlock in 1952 and is forced into a convent, where her baby boy, Anthony, is taken away and adopted by an American family. Fifty years of searching for her son leads her to Martin Sixsmith, a former BBC correspondent who becomes her unlikely ally. Together, they embark on a journey across America to find Anthony, forming an unexpected bond along the way.
