A Mother’s Unrelenting Journey

9pm Saturday PHILOMENA - Drama 2013 PG-13

An Irishwoman teams with a journalist to find the son she was forced to give up for adoption 50 years ago

Philomena on WLRN's Saturday Night Movie

A young Irish teenager named Philomena becomes pregnant out of wedlock in 1952 and is forced into a convent, where her baby boy, Anthony, is taken away and adopted by an American family. Fifty years of searching for her son leads her to Martin Sixsmith, a former BBC correspondent who becomes her unlikely ally. Together, they embark on a journey across America to find Anthony, forming an unexpected bond along the way.

