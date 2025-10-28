Two mismatched detectives clash in a feisty partnership that ignites a battle of wits

9pm Tuesday MCDONALD & DODDS - Crime Drama

The Fall of the House of Crockett – When a man is shot in the deserted mansion of inventor Maxton Crockett, one of England’s most prominent industrialists, newly arrived DCI McDonald and DS Dodds unravel a tangled web of lies as they attempt to find the identity of the killer.

McDonald & Dodd

Wealthy entrepreneur Max Crockett arrives home from a weekend away to find a dead body in his hallway, and a statue worth £200,000 missing. It seems an open and shut case, with evidence pointing to a robbery gone wrong, until the victim is discovered to have a link to the Crockett family. The arrival of DCI McDonald ruffles some feathers amongst the rather sleepy team of Bath detectives.

WATCH WLRN ANYWHERE AT ANY TIME WITH THE PBS VIDEO APP.

Stream your favorite PBS shows, create the perfect watchlist, watch the WLRN live stream and so much more. Plus, WLRN TV members can access an extended on-demand library of incredible programming with WLRN Passport, available through the PBS Video App. Download the PBS Video App for free now!