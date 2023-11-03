© 2023 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Palm Tran Executive Director Clinton B. Forbes passes away suddenly

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Wilkine Brutus
Published November 3, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT
Palm Tran Executive Director Clinton B. Forbes
Palm Tran
Palm Tran Executive Director Clinton B. Forbes

Clinton B. Forbes, the Palm Tran Executive Director, died Thursday after an apparent heart attack, according to Palm Tran officials. He was 55 years old.

A Palm Tran official confirmed Forbes' death and told WLRN that the agency would soon be releasing a statement.

Forbes, a Miami native, had been the Executive Director of the Palm Beach County public bus system since November 2015. He was also Chair of the Florida Public Transit Association and has spent nearly 30 years in the public transportation sector.

Palm Tran serves about 28,000 daily riders with more than 30 bus routes throughout Palm Beach County.

This story will be updated.
Tags
Transportation & Development Local NewsPalm Beach CountyNews
Wilkine Brutus
Wilkine Brutus is the Palm Beach County Reporter for WLRN. The award-winning journalist produces stories on topics surrounding local news, culture, art, politics and current affairs. Contact Wilkine at wbrutus@wlrnnews.org
See stories by Wilkine Brutus
More On This Topic