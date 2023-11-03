Palm Tran Executive Director Clinton B. Forbes passes away suddenly

Clinton B. Forbes, the Palm Tran Executive Director, died Thursday after an apparent heart attack, according to Palm Tran officials. He was 55 years old.

A Palm Tran official confirmed Forbes' death and told WLRN that the agency would soon be releasing a statement.

Forbes, a Miami native, had been the Executive Director of the Palm Beach County public bus system since November 2015. He was also Chair of the Florida Public Transit Association and has spent nearly 30 years in the public transportation sector.

Palm Tran serves about 28,000 daily riders with more than 30 bus routes throughout Palm Beach County.

This story will be updated.