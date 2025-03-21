Miami-Dade survey reveals familiar frustration: Commuting remains a 'daily challenge'

A new survey of Miami-Dade residents reveals a longstanding issue: Commuting, by car or public transit, is frustrating and painfully slow.

The survey of more than 600 likely voters riders released this month was commissioned by the Partnership for Miami. It offers more insight into the 78% pro-transit results of a straw ballot conducted in August 2024 by Miami-Dade County.

Among the latest survey’s key takeaways:



92% say traffic is a daily challenge.



70% think traffic is a “serious” problem.



51% responded they feel “stressed” when driving or commuting in their neighborhood with another 11% responding they feel “angry.”



67% say the traffic in Miami-Dade County is worse than anywhere else in the country.



A large majority — 86% —still drive their own cars to move around Miami-Dade.



Less than 10% say they’re using transit regularly to get to work or school or for daily errands.



"Traffic is one problem everyone in Miami believes is a real challenge," said Ana-Marie Codina, co-chair of the Partnership for Miami, in a statement.

"What this poll finds overall is that people are open to trying transit and believe more of it would help reduce traffic — but our local government has to overcome some perceptions among drivers who don’t currently see transit as working for them," she said.

In ranking the worst roadways, there was no surprise.

I-95 was the worst (31%)



The Palmetto Expressway (27%)



U.S. 1 (15%).

Those living in North Miami-Dade or in coastal neighborhoods were especially frustrated with I-95, described it as a daily challenge, according to the survey. In northwestern areas of the county, the Palmetto/826 was the most aggravating to travel.

Commuters who live in West Miami-Dade are mostly crushed by the Dolphin Expressway, while South Dade residents are no fans of driving the Florida Turnpike, the survey found.

Survey respondents said the best solution to alleviating traffic were to increase public transit options like train or bus and improving connections to the system, including shuttles or trolleys. Others said improving and expanding existing roads would be the best solution.

The survey of 603 likely voters in Miami-Dade through live telephone calls to landlines and cell phones and via text messages, in English and Spanish. The margin of error: ±4%.

View the full survey results here.

