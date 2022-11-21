© 2022 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
Expect more rain in South Florida this week, forecasters say

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Michelle Marchante,
Omar Rodríguez Ortiz | Miami Herald
Published November 21, 2022 at 10:15 AM EST
Flooding-Brickell-Miami-Dade.jpeg
National Weather Service Miami
/
The Miami Herald
A portion of Southwest Seventh Street flooded in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood on Nov. 20, 2022.

South Florida is forecast to feel more rain Monday after the region got drenched Sunday from a slow-moving storm that left streets flooded, according to the National Weather Service.

“Another rainy day in SoFlo, with localized flooding likely. Best chances for rain over the east coast, with highest potential for flash flooding over Palm Beach County,” the National Weather Service in Miami said on Twitter. “Breezy at times. Afternoon highs will range from the mid-upper 70s inland to low 80s near the coasts.”

Four to six inches of rain are estimated to have fallen across most of Miami-Dade County and parts of Broward County, weather service meteorologist Nick Carr said Sunday night. Virginia Key, Key Biscayne and the Hollywood area got around six inches of rain.

Read more from our news partner at The Miami Herald.

Weather NewsweatherrainBrowardmiami-dade
