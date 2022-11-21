Expect more rain in South Florida this week, forecasters say

South Florida is forecast to feel more rain Monday after the region got drenched Sunday from a slow-moving storm that left streets flooded, according to the National Weather Service.

“Another rainy day in SoFlo, with localized flooding likely. Best chances for rain over the east coast, with highest potential for flash flooding over Palm Beach County,” the National Weather Service in Miami said on Twitter. “Breezy at times. Afternoon highs will range from the mid-upper 70s inland to low 80s near the coasts.”

Four to six inches of rain are estimated to have fallen across most of Miami-Dade County and parts of Broward County, weather service meteorologist Nick Carr said Sunday night. Virginia Key, Key Biscayne and the Hollywood area got around six inches of rain.

