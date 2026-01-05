Morning Edition Producer Position at WLRN Public Media

Position Summary:

Works closely with morning news anchor and director to achieve the goal of being South Florida’s most trusted news source. This role is focused on organized production of radio newscasts as well as reporting, writing and producing original news stories for podcast format and for digital content on WLRN.org.

May file for other outlets, including, but not limited to, NPR Newscasts.

Responsibilities:

Works with Morning Anchor and News Director in identifying, developing and producing content for newscasts. Conducts research for reporting stories and producing interviews Edits with News Director Takes in feeds from news partners. Works in the field with reporters and hosts as assigned. May produce public affairs and special radio and digital programming. Will be instrumental in helping create original news content for a daily newsroom podcast starting in 2026. Serves as morning radio news anchor as needed Participates in staff meetings and professional development opportunities.

Performs other duties as assigned.

Required Skills and Experience:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience Proficiency operating digital recording equipment, digital audio editing programs Excellent written communication skills and knowledge of AP Style Demonstrates capable organization skills Authoritative and warm digital and on-air presentation style Must be able to work independently, as well as collaboratively.

Preferred Skills and Experience:

Adobe Creative Suite Bi/multilingual (English/Spanish/Haitian Creole/Portuguese preferred) Previous broadcast production experience a plus

Physical Demands and Working Conditions:

Ability to work nights, weekends and holidays; ability to travel; must be able to perform the essential duties of the position.

About WLRN Public Media:

WLRN is an award-winning public radio and television station based in Miami and covering South Florida from the Palm Beaches to Key West. We are Florida’s largest public radio station. WLRN News is a daily broadcast radio and multimedia news operation on WLRN 91.3 FM, 91.5 FM in the Florida Keys, 101.9 FM in Palm Beach County, WLRN.org, and social media. We produce daily news stories, long-form stories and public affairs programming.