FT-SR TV Director Media Programs (1960600) Position Opening

WLRN Public Media
Published February 13, 2026 at 2:07 PM EST

Req ID: 8831
Posted On: Jan 28, 2026
Category: Support Personnel
Location: MIAMI, FL, US, 52005353

The person in this position will work closely with the WLRN Executive Producer to edit the 30-minute show EdVentures305, support shoots with the co-hosts, and help ensure each episode is broadcast-ready. Additionally, they will support Committee/School Board meetings, and recordings for Superintendent/School Board members in the studio.

To view and apply for the job listing please visit: https://apply.dadeschools.net/job-invite/8831/

Applications will be accepted through February 20, 2026.
