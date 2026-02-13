FT-SR TV Director Media Programs (1960600) Position Opening

The person in this position will work closely with the WLRN Executive Producer to edit the 30-minute show EdVentures305, support shoots with the co-hosts, and help ensure each episode is broadcast-ready. Additionally, they will support Committee/School Board meetings, and recordings for Superintendent/School Board members in the studio.

To view and apply for the job listing please visit: https://apply.dadeschools.net/job-invite/8831/

Applications will be accepted through February 20, 2026.

