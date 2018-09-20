South Florida Non-Profit Puts 21st-Century Spin On Old-Fashioned Art 'Salons'

By 1 hour ago
  • At a recent 'art salon,' Venetian Arts Society Board Member Anna Rua (L) addresses the attendees while Executive Director William Riddle (R) looks on. Fun fact: Rua is the aunt of actor Sylvester Stallone.
    View Slideshow 1 of 2
    At a recent 'art salon,' Venetian Arts Society Board Member Anna Rua (L) addresses the attendees while Executive Director William Riddle (R) looks on. Fun fact: Rua is the aunt of actor Sylvester Stallone.
    Venetian Arts Society
  • William Riddle, Founder and Executive Director of Venetian Arts Society
    View Slideshow 2 of 2
    William Riddle, Founder and Executive Director of Venetian Arts Society
    Venetian Arts Society

Welcome to the salon.

Not the kind that gives you the cut and color. Nor the type held in the early 1900s in the Paris apartment of Gertrude Stein, where the work of notable visitors like Henri Matisse, Pablo Picasso and Ernest Hemingway was lavished with effusive praise – or lashed with searing criticism.

And if 'art salon' evokes images of men and women in white powdered wigs, sitting on high-backed gilt chairs sipping tea out of Limoges china (with extended pinky fingers, of course), well...

"It's certainly not THAT," says William Riddle, the Executive Director of Venetian Arts Society, with a laugh. “The point of this is to make it relevant to today’s society.”

The Venetian Arts Society started hosting art salons in South Florida about nine years ago. Modeled on the sophisticated European cultural gatherings of old, the events feature international and local artists from theater, opera, visual and educational institutions worldwide.

They differ from most concerts in that attendees have an opportunity to interact with the artists. The performances are generally book-ended by a wine and cheese reception at the start and champagne and dessert at the conclusion.

Each salon has a theme, and Riddle tries to get in as many disciplines as possible at each gathering. For example, one gathering held over the summer was titled “The Art of Heaven and Earth.” It included an exhibit featuring the works of Colombia-born artist John Henry Maldonado and a performance by mother-daughter harp duo Esther and AnnaLisa Underhay.

As a youngster, Riddle –"Willie" to his friends (and considering his openness and warmth when talking to strangers, that seems to be just about everybody) – was first introduced to the art salon concept in the home of world-famous pianist Lili Kraus, the grandmother of one of his friends.

“She would have maybe 20 to 30 people in her music room. And she would play or have some students play,” Riddle recalls. At one such salon, Van Cliburn showed up (Kraus would eventually serve as a judge for the Van Cliburn piano competition.)

The experience stayed with Riddle through the years – during his upbringing in his North Carolina family’s restaurant business, then while pursuing his own performing arts career as an opera singer. Riddle quit show business due to what he calls “vocal limitations”; also, the extensive touring got to him after a while.

He eventually settled in South Florida and built a successful interior design and construction business. But the art salons gained such a following that before long, he was able to devote all his time to them.

Riddle is proud of the fact that over 50 countries are represented within the membership of Venetian Arts Society. “That was one of the reasons for starting the organization,” he says. “To help unify the community through the international language of the arts.”

For more information about Venetian Arts Society and upcoming art salons, please visit venetianartssociety.org

Tags: 
arts
news
Local News

Related Content

Miami Troupe Lights Flamenco Fire Under Tennessee Williams' 'Summer and Smoke'

By Jun 7, 2018
Ballet Flamenco La Rosa

The Tennessee Williams drama “Summer and Smoke” may not be as well-known as some of his other plays, like “Cat On A Hot Tin Roof,” or “A Streetcar Named Desire.” But as its name implies, it smolders just the same.

Set in a Mississippi town at the turn of the last century, it tells the story of a minister’s daughter and her relationship with the young doctor who grew up next door. It’s a play where piety battles sensuality, the spirit is at war with the flesh -- and a man and a woman are always facing off about all of it.

One-Woman Show Examines The Forgotten Musical Prowess of Mozart's Big Sister

By Apr 12, 2018
"Billy B"

"It is no longer proper."

With those five words, Leopold Mozart put an end to his daughter's music career.

Miami New Drama's "Chad Deity" Sees Parallels Between Trump's America And Pro Wrestling

By Jan 25, 2018
Asolo Rep/ Miami New Drama

Whenever someone contemplates running for public office, we often hear that they're throwing their "hat in the ring.”

That expression dates back to a time when boxing rings were circular spaces surrounded by noisy champions and challengers. If a contender thought he had a chance, it was easier to toss his hat down in the center of the ring than shout over the din of the crowd.  

 

Here Are The 2018 National Book Award Longlists, Featuring A Fresh Category

By Sep 14, 2018

Every year the National Book Foundation features a few fresh faces or unfamiliar names among the nominees for its annual literary prize. This time around, though, there's a twist. One of the actual National Book Award categories is something readers have not seen for quite some time: a prize for a work in translation.

Neil Simon, Preeminent And Prolific Playwright And Screenwriter, Has Died At 91

By Jon Kalish Aug 26, 2018

Neil Simon, the enormously productive comic playwright who often adapted his work into screenplays, died on early Sunday morning. He was 91. The cause of death was complications from pneumonia, according to Bill Evans, his longtime friend and publicist.

Among the most prolific playwrights in American theater from the 1960s through the 1990s, he won the Pulitzer Prize in 1991 for Lost in Yonkers, which he said was his deepest play. But Neil Simon was better known for being funny.