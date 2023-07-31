Power struggle unfolds between Alabama town's 1st Black mayor and white officials

Patrick Braxton became mayor of Newbern, Alabama, in 2020 — but says he has been fighting to hold onto his title after the white former mayor and his council members held a special election and reappointed themselves to their positions.

Now, Braxton is suing in a federal civil rights lawsuit that accuses the town officials of conspiring to deny his civil rights and position due to his race. We hear from Aallyah Wright, a rural issues reporter for Capital B News.

