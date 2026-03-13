The Face of Fascism, Then and Now

7pm Sunday RICK STEVES FASCISM IN EUROPE - Travel

Rick explores the roots of fascism in Europe, examining the difficult lessons of the 20th century to help identify its resurgence and influence in the 21st century.

Rick Steves Fascism in Europe

Rick travels back a century to learn how fascism rose and fell in Europe, taking millions of people with it. He traces fascism's history from its roots in the turbulent aftermath of World War I, when masses of angry people rose up, to the rise of charismatic leaders who manipulated that anger, the totalitarian societies they built, and the brutal measures they used to enforce their ideology. See the horrific consequences: genocide and total war. And be inspired by the stories of those who resisted. Along the way, Rick visits poignant sights throughout Europe relating to fascism, and talks with Europeans whose families lived through those times. The goal: to learn from the hard lessons of 20th-century Europe, and to recognize that ideology in the 21st century.

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