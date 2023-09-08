Biden meets with Indian Prime Minister Modi ahead of the G20 in New Delhi

President Biden is moving to strengthen the U.S. relationship with India in part to counter the influence of China. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is hosting the G20 Summit like it’s his own branding opportunity by posting billboards of his face and quieting the streets by declaring a 3-day holiday. The list of attendees and those choosing not to attend has dominated the news at the G20. Russian President Vladimir Putin and China’s President Xi Jinping will be not there.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with NPR’s White House correspondent Asma Khalid who is in New Delhi.

