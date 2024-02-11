Waiting for America compilation
A compilation of five stories from the 2023 WLRN series Waiting for America, prepared for contest entries.
Find the full Waiting for America series (in English) here.
Click "listen" above to hear a compilation of the following stories:
- Venezuelans call Biden's humanitarian parole their ‘best hope’ — but ‘the waiting hurts,' by Tim Padgett, published Oct. 16, 2023
- Migrants from some countries wait months for employment permit — while others can work right away, by Daniel Rivero, Oct. 17, 2023
- 'A big quilt': Nationwide, volunteers pool resources to help Nicaraguans apply for parole, by Verónica Zaragovia, Oct. 18, 2023
- 'Like a kidnapping ransom': Passport scammers exploit Haitian parole applicants, by Wilkine Brutus, Oct. 19, 2023
- Under Biden immigration program, a Cuban dissident finds poetry in building a new life in Miami, by Daniel Rivero, Oct. 20, 2023