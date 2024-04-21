© 2024 WLRN
Less legislative attention means a more joyous Tallahassee Pride Festival

WFSU | By Tom Flanigan
Published April 21, 2024 at 7:53 PM EDT
The festival included dozens of organizational and public service booths, along with multiple food options and plenty of entertainment.
Tom Flanigan
The festival included dozens of organizational and public service booths, along with multiple food options and plenty of entertainment.

Tallahassee's Kleman Plaza was the site of this year's Pride Festival on Saturday, April 20.

Last year's festival happened as the Florida Legislature was passing several bills placing restrictions on the LGBTQ-Plus community. But Pride Festival Interim Director Lauren Kelly-Manders said that didn't seem to be a big priority for lawmakers during the most recent session. As a result, this year's festival seemed much more light-hearted.

"At the end of the day, Tallahassee has a really beautiful, local, LGBTQ community. And we've seen people coming from Panama City and Central Florida to come to this event and even as far as Nashville, TN. So we bring people to Tallahassee to celebrate the LGBTQ community and that's what today is all about."

Thousands attended this year's Tallahassee Pride Festival, which has been taking place for a dozen years.
Tom Flanigan
Tom Flanigan has been with WFSU News since 2006, focusing on covering local personalities, issues, and organizations. He began his broadcast career more than 30 years before that and covered news for several radio stations in Florida, Texas, and his home state of Maryland.

