A year after the actors' strike, Hollywood continues to face a labor crisis

WAMU 88.5 | By Arfie Ghedi
Published June 29, 2024 at 10:15 AM EDT
It’s been a year since the Hollywood actors’ strike. Now, many people in the entertainment industry are struggling to find work. 

L.A. County’s entertainment industry employed about 100,000 people as of April, which is 20 percent less than pre-pandemic levels. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, aside from during the pandemic and last year’s actors’ strike, employment in this sector hasn’t been this low in over 30 years. 

Who are Hollywood’s job losses affecting the most? And what do they tell us about how the industry has recovered from the pandemic? 

 

